Monday, March 8, 2021
type here...

U.S. Air Force nuclear-capable bombers flew patrol mission across Middle East

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Israeli Air Force

The U.S. Central Command has confirmed that a pair of U.S. Air Force nuclear-capable B-52H “Stratofortresses” flew a multinational patrol mission across the Middle East to deter aggression and reassure partners and allies of the U.S. military’s commitment to security in the region.

Multiple partner nations and U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft accompanied the U.S. bombers at different points during the flight, including Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The Israel Air Force said on its Twitter account that the flight was another layer in the strategic cooperation with U.S. forces, which is key to maintaining the security of Israeli airspace and the entire Middle East.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Also noted that Israeli F-15 fighter jets accompanied two American B-52 bombers over Israel.

Photo by Israeli Air Force
Photo by Israeli Air Force

The U.S. Air Force routinely moves aircraft and personnel into, out of, and around the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to meet mission requirements, and to train with regional partners, underscoring the importance of strategic partnerships.

Temporary long-range bomber deployments into the region dates back to 2015. This was the fourth bomber deployment into the Middle East this year.

Pilots from the 69th Bomb Squadron board B-52H Stratofortress bomber “Heavy Hauler” in preparation for a Bomber Task Force mission to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on March 6, 2021, at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Photo by Senior Airman Josh Strickland

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Avatar
Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP