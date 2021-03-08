U.S. Air Force nuclear-capable bombers flew patrol mission across Middle East

The U.S. Central Command has confirmed that a pair of U.S. Air Force nuclear-capable B-52H “Stratofortresses” flew a multinational patrol mission across the Middle East to deter aggression and reassure partners and allies of the U.S. military’s commitment to security in the region.

Multiple partner nations and U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft accompanied the U.S. bombers at different points during the flight, including Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The Israel Air Force said on its Twitter account that the flight was another layer in the strategic cooperation with U.S. forces, which is key to maintaining the security of Israeli airspace and the entire Middle East.

Also noted that Israeli F-15 fighter jets accompanied two American B-52 bombers over Israel.

The U.S. Air Force routinely moves aircraft and personnel into, out of, and around the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to meet mission requirements, and to train with regional partners, underscoring the importance of strategic partnerships.

Temporary long-range bomber deployments into the region dates back to 2015. This was the fourth bomber deployment into the Middle East this year.