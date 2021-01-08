U.S Air Force MC-130J spec ops transport practice formation flying in Japan

The U.S. Air Force has announced that a group of its MC-130J Commando II aircraft conducted a formation flying demonstration at Kadena Air Base, Japan.

According to a recent service news release, the 353rd Special Operations Group conducted combine mid-air into a larger formation and fly to specific airdrop locations to simulate the forced entry of paratroopers.

At least five MC-130J Commando II aircraft, from the 353rd Special Operations Group, conducted a formation flight above Kadena Air Base.

“Aircrew and maintainers exercise their ability to efficiently generate aircraft to quickly move large numbers of ground forces, equipment, and supplies by conducting formation flights,” the 18th Wing said in a statement.

Also noted that the 353rd SOG is the focal point for special operations aviation activity in the Indo-Pacific Command theater.

The MC-130J Commando II is a special operations transport that also flies clandestine, or low visibility, single or multiship, low-level air refueling missions for special operations helicopters and tiltrotor aircraft, and infiltration, exfiltration, and resupply of special operations forces by airdrop or airland intruding politically sensitive or hostile territories.

According to Lockheed Martin’s website, the MC-130J Commando II multimission combat transport/special operations tanker, assigned to the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), delivers increased combat performance to the warfighter with its more powerful engines and unique features.