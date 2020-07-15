Wednesday, July 15, 2020
type here...

U.S. Air Force launched dozens of C-130s in largest ‘elephant walk’ exercise

NewsAviationPhoto
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Dyess Air Force Base courtesy photo

Recommended

Aviation

U.S. Air Force completes captive-carry flight test of new cruise missile

The U.S. Air Force has announced that the 416th Flight Test Squadron recently completed a round of tests of the low-cost cruise missile. On Tuesday,...
View Post
Aviation

Russian fighter jets intercept U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone

Russian fighter jets were scrambled to intercept U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle over the neutral waters of the Black Sea, Russia’s...
View Post
Aviation

Fifth U.S. Air Force fighter jet crashes since May

An F-16C fighter jet assigned to the 49th Wing crashed during landing at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, the Air Force said...
View Post
Aviation

Boeing to build new F-15EX fighter jets for U.S. Air Force

U.S. aerospace giant Boeing Company received a $1.2 billion contract July to begin buying the first eight F-15EX fighter jets. The contract, awarded to Boeing,...
View Post
Aviation

U.S. Air Force deployed MQ-9 Reaper drone to Estonia for first time

For the first time in history, the U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone has been temporarily deployed to Amari Air Base, Estonia. The Scramble Magazine...
View Post
Subscribe

On Tuesday, the U.S Air Force conducted the largest ‘elephant walk’ exercise, launching approximately 40 C-130 military transport aircraft in a row.

An ‘Elephant Walk’ is a fundamental training element when preparing for global strike missions. This exercise refers to the close formation of military aircraft before takeoff. The term originated in World War II when allied bomber operations consisted of 1,000 aircraft and their attacks were carried out in a single file, nose-to-tail fashion that resembled elephants traveling to the watering hole.

In a statement, the Air Force said the 317th and 19th Airlift Wings launched dozens of C-130s for what is set to be the largest C-130J interfly formation today.

- Advertisement -

Defense journalist Ryan Chan said on its Twitter account that the largest formation of C-130Js in U.S. Air Force history flew over Abilene on Tuesday.

Approximately 24 C-130Js from Dyess AFB and 14 C-130Js from Little Rock AFB will launch from their respective bases, combining into a large formation in the air to fly to notional airdrops at Dyess AFB, and Big Bend, Texas.

“The goal of the exercise is to train and emphasize full-spectrum readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy, and showcase the benefits of the new C-130 “4/12” deployment initiative implemented in 2019,” said Dyess AFB in a news release. “A secondary objective is demonstrating maintained readiness despite the ongoing threat of COVID-19.”

Dyess Air Force Base courtesy photo

Dyess Air Force Base courtesy photo

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Related News

Army

U.S. Army orders new generation airburst ammunition for Strykers

The U.S. Army has selected a new generation 30mm airburst ammunition for the up-gunned Stryker Brigade Combat Team fleets. U.S. defense company NG announced on...
Read more
Maritime Security

U.S. Marine Corps turns to Knight’s Armament for small arms suppressors

The United States Marine Corps takes new steps to receive new suppressors for use with M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle (IAR), M4 Carbine and M4A1 Close...
Read more
Aviation

Japan deploys new V-22 Osprey aircraft to Chiba amid protests

Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) deployed the first V-22 Osprey aircraft to Camp Kisarazu in Chiba Prefecture amid safety protests in Saga. The newest...
Read more
Maritime Security

U.S. Navy takes new steps to buy new unmanned mine hunters

The U.S. Navy intends to issue a solicitation for the design, development, and production of the Medium Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (MUUV), also known as...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine