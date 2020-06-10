Friday, June 12, 2020

#DefenceBlog - follow to keep what is going in the military community

type here...
- Advertisement -

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors intercepts Russian Tu-95 bombers

NewsAviation
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Recommended

Army

Russia to unveil new version of Pantsir during massive military parade in Moscow

Russia plans to unveil its new advanced version of the "infamous" Pantsir anti-aircraft gun-missile (AAGM) system during the upcoming massive military parade in Moscow’s...
View Post
Army

Russian Army awards contract to Almaz-Antey for new anti-aircraft defense systems

The Russian Defense Ministry has awarded state arms group Almaz-Antey multi-year production deal for new S-400 Triumf and S-350 Vityaz surface-to-air missile systems, according...
View Post
Aviation

L3Harris receives $70M for B-1B electronic countermeasures system repair

The U.S. Department of Defense has contracted L3Harris Technologies to repair of the AN/ALQ-184 electronic countermeasures system for the U.S. Air Force’s B-1B Lancer...
View Post
Aviation

Russian Air Force is buying new Su-34 fighter-bombers

Russia’s Defense Ministry awarded Sukhoi Aircraft Company contract to manufacture 20 Su-34 frontline fighter-bombers, the TASS news agency reported on 8 June, citing a...
View Post
Army

Russia, Turkey reach agreement for delivery new S-400 missile defense systems

Turkish NTV television channel on Monday has reported that Ankara and Moscow have agreed on the delivery of the second batch of S-400 anti-aircraft...
View Post
Subscribe

The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighters intercepted Russian Tu-95 bombers entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone early this morning, according to North American Aerospace Defense Command.

The details were given in a 10 June media release, to announce F-22 Raptors, supported by KC-135 Stratotankers and E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System, completed two intercepts of Russian Bomber formations off the coast of Alaska.

The first formation consisted of two Tu-95 bombers, accompanied by two Su-35 fighter jets and an A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft, which came within 20 nautical miles of Alaskan shores.

- Advertisement -

The second formation consisted of two Tu-95 bombers supported by an A-50 and came within 32 nm. The Russian military aircraft remained in international airspace and at no time did they enter United States sovereign airspace.

“Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, NORAD’s remains ready and poised to defend the homelands 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year,” said General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, NORAD Commander. “On several occasions, we have intercepted multiple Russian aircraft operating near Alaska and we will continue to do air patrols to protect the approaches to our nations. I offer that level of detail to illustrate the point we will continue to execute our homeland defense missions with the same capability and capacity we always bring to the fight. That does not happen by luck. It happens because we taking deliberate – and at times, difficult – measures to ensure we are able to conduct our no-fail missions.”

In recent days, U.S. Air Force bombers also flew near Russian borders. B-1B Lancer bombers from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, conducted a long-range strategic Bomber Task Force mission throughout Europe and the Black Sea region on 29 May.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Army

India deploys main battle tanks closer to Chinese border

The Indian Army has deployed more tanks closer to the Chinese border in the Himalayas following conflict at the Pangong Tso lake. On May 5,...
Read more
Army

Russia to unveil new version of Pantsir during massive military parade in Moscow

Russia plans to unveil its new advanced version of the "infamous" Pantsir anti-aircraft gun-missile (AAGM) system during the upcoming massive military parade in Moscow’s...
Read more
Aviation

Boeing shows how F-15QA fighter is painted in Qatar livery

A short video from the U.S. aerospace giant Boeing demonstrates how the F-15QA fighter jet is painted in its custom livery. "The most advanced F-15 fighter jet ever...
Read more
Army

Pentagon awards $2,5 billion contract for new double V-hull Strykers

The U.S. Department of Defense said Wednesday that General Dynamics Land Systems won a $2,47 billion contract for the production of new double V-hull...
Read more

Related News

Aviation

U.S. Customs and Border Protection taps Sierra Nevada for additional Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has awarded Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) with a contract for two additional Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft (MEA). “We are honored...
Read more
Army

Lockheed Martin gets $1,04 billion for Patriot PAC-3

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp has won a contract modification for the production and supply of new Patriot PAC-3 surface-to-air missile defense...
Read more
Aviation

Taiwan’s new advanced jet trainer completes first flight

The Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF), as Taiwan's air force is formally known, today conducted a productive and successful first flight of the...
Read more
Army

Pentagon awards $2,5 billion contract for new double V-hull Strykers

The U.S. Department of Defense said Wednesday that General Dynamics Land Systems won a $2,47 billion contract for the production of new double V-hull...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine