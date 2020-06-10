U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors intercepts Russian Tu-95 bombers

The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighters intercepted Russian Tu-95 bombers entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone early this morning, according to North American Aerospace Defense Command.

The details were given in a 10 June media release, to announce F-22 Raptors, supported by KC-135 Stratotankers and E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System, completed two intercepts of Russian Bomber formations off the coast of Alaska.

The first formation consisted of two Tu-95 bombers, accompanied by two Su-35 fighter jets and an A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft, which came within 20 nautical miles of Alaskan shores.

The second formation consisted of two Tu-95 bombers supported by an A-50 and came within 32 nm. The Russian military aircraft remained in international airspace and at no time did they enter United States sovereign airspace.

“Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, NORAD’s remains ready and poised to defend the homelands 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year,” said General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, NORAD Commander. “On several occasions, we have intercepted multiple Russian aircraft operating near Alaska and we will continue to do air patrols to protect the approaches to our nations. I offer that level of detail to illustrate the point we will continue to execute our homeland defense missions with the same capability and capacity we always bring to the fight. That does not happen by luck. It happens because we taking deliberate – and at times, difficult – measures to ensure we are able to conduct our no-fail missions.”

In recent days, U.S. Air Force bombers also flew near Russian borders. B-1B Lancer bombers from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, conducted a long-range strategic Bomber Task Force mission throughout Europe and the Black Sea region on 29 May.