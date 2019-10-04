U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons have demonstrated an “Elephant Walk” as they taxi down a runway during an exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.

The air crews assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing participated in a Show of Forces training event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 1, 2019, which displayed the rapid mobility capabilities and teamwork of the men and women at the 52nd FW.

“AMXS is tasked with generating all available aircraft,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Klucar, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron production superintendent. “We are prepared to showcase to our allies and adversaries what our capabilities consist of.”

This event exhibited the 52nd FW’s ability to generate large number of aircraft, and is an effective deterrent to emerging competitors by demonstrating a show of force.

“This is an opportunity for us to show the force we have and how fast we can get our aircraft prepared,” said Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Yates, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron/480th Aircraft Maintenance Unit lead production superintendent.

Aircraft taxied in waves of two to four in order to ease congestion at the end of runway after launching out of the protective aircraft shelters located on the flight line.

Many different squadrons were involved in the planning and execution of this training event to make it a success.

“This event took a lot of coordination and it’s fulfilling to see multiple sections work together as a cohesive machine to make the mission successful,” said Klucar. “Figuring out the parking plans, recovery plans, and aircraft coordination all play a part.”

All available aircraft were able to taxi onto the runway and prepare for takeoff. The joy of completing the mission had many Airmen feeling accomplished.

“This training had a great positive impact on all the Airmen that participated,” Klucar continued. “The goal we set out for everyday is to see the jets taxi on their way to complete the mission. Many don’t know the amount of hard work it takes to get a jet in the air, so an achievement such as this, getting that many jets generated to launch, gives us great satisfaction.”