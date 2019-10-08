A U.S. Air Force F-16CM/DM Fighting Falcon fighter jet, assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, 52nd Fighter Wing, at Spangdahlem, crashed over a forest near Zemmer in Western Germany.

The pilot was able to eject out of the aircraft in time and was taken to hospital suffering minor injuries. According to a U.S. Air Force spokesperson, the plane crashed during a routine training flight.

Base spokeswoman Angela Watson confirmed the plane crashed around 3 p.m. on Tuesday and the pilot was safe. She had no immediate details about the cause of the crash.

The fighter jet came down in an uninhabited area, according to German broadcaster SWR. Police received emergency calls about the crash at around 3:15pm local time.

The crash site is a few miles south of Spangdahlem and north of the city of Trier, according to the Stripes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.