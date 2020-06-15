U.S Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter jet crashed in North Sea

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter jet crashed under unknown circumstances into the North Sea, according to the 48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs.

“A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 0940 today in the North Sea,” said in a statement on an official Twitter account.

The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.

At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board. The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time, and U.K. Search and Rescue have been called to support.

According to the Sun. the east Yorkshire and Bridlington coastguard has confirmed a major operation is underway.

Just this morning, RAF Lakenheath had shared photographs of three fighter jets.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include a comment by the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath spokeswoman.

“The pilot of the downed F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing has been located, and confirmed deceased.”

“The name of the pilot will not be released until all next of kin notifications have been made.”

“This is a tragic loss for the 48th Fighter Wing community, and our deepest condolences go out to the pilot’s family and the 493rd Fighter Squadron.”