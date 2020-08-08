Saturday, August 8, 2020
U.S. Air Force evacuates dozens aircraft as Hurricane Isaias approaches

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Tech Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt

The U.S. Air Force has moved more than dozens of aircraft from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C. in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Isaias.

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base has relocated its KC-46A Pegasus tankers to McConnell AFB, Kan. and F-15E Strike Eagles fighter jets to Tyndall Air Force Base in anticipation of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Isaias touched down along the southeastern coast of U.S. East Coast as a Category 1 hurricane.


At least four people were killed as tropical storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain Tuesday along the U.S. East Coast after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

Isaias sustained top winds of up to 105 km/h more than 18 hours after coming ashore, but it was down to 80 km/h max winds as of 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm’s centre was passing through the middle of Vermont, moving north-northeast at about 65 km/h.

Photo by Maj. Abby Dolak

