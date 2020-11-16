U.S. Air Force deploys Raptors to Guam

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor aircraft assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, according to a recent service news release.

The fighters assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing and associated personnel of 94th Fighter Squadron Airmen deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to conduct missions in the Western Pacific with allies and joint partners.

The F-22 Raptors will continue to support United States Pacific Command (USPACOM) in conducting routine, strategic deterrence and regional training missions. Incorporating the F-22 into PACOM operations exercises the Air Force’s ability to integrate a unique capability with regional allies and partners in various parts of the world.

The F-22 is a transformational combat aircraft that can avoid enemy detection, cruises at supersonic speeds, is highly maneuverable, and provides the joint force an unprecedented level of integrated situational awareness.

As noted by the U.S. Air Force web site, the F-22, a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force, is designed to project air dominance, rapidly and at great distances and defeat threats attempting to deny access to our nation’s Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps. The F-22 cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft.