The U.S. Air Force has announced that a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft are deployed to Czech Republic.

KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard arrived at Pardubice Air Base, Czech Republic for Ample Strike 19: a Czech Republic-led exercise with aircraft and participants conducting day and night operations to improve NATO and partner nation interoperability, according to a Air Force news release.

Following the conclusion of AMSE 19, one Nebraska ANG KC-135 is scheduled to participate in NATO Days in Ostrava, Czech Republic, from Sept. 21-22, 2019.

In addition to the KC-135 Stratotanker, one MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 52nd Expeditionary Operations Group Detachment 2, Miroslawiec Air Base, Poland, will participate in AMSE 19 and is scheduled to provide several flyovers during NATO Days.

This two-day event highlights heavy military hardware, police and rescue equipment, dynamic displays of Special Forces training, flying displays and presentations of armaments, equipment and gear from individual units. Participation in multinational exercises enhances professional relationships and improves overall coordination with U.S. allies and partner nations during times of crisis.