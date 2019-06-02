The U.S. Air Force has announced that F-16C Fighting Falcon fighter jets assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron were deployed to Poland.

Airmen and F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, 52nd Fighter Wing, Spandahlem Air Base, Germany, are participating in bilateral training with the Polish air force during Aviation Rotation 19.2 in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve at the 31st Tactical Air Base, Poznan-Krzesiny, Poland.

The 480th began its service with the 52d Tactical Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, when it moved to the base in 1976, flying F-4D Phantom IIs, then F-4G Advanced Wild Weasels as part of the Wild Weasel mission. In 1987, the 480th started flying F-16C Fighting Falcon and became the USAF’s first squadron to be equipped with the Block 50 F-16s in 1993.

During the rotation, U.S. and Polish air forces will conduct training focused on maintaining joint readiness while building interoperability capabilities.

The purpose of the training is to improve allied interoperability in a live-fire integrated air and missile defense exercise.

Through strengthened relationships and engagements with allies, the United States is committed to a peaceful, stable and secure Europe.