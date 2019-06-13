The U.S. Air Force has deployed F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets assigned to 494th Fighter Squadron to Turkey.

U.S. Airmen, F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft, and support equipment from the 494th Fighter Squadron, 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, already arrived at Turkish Third Main Jet Base, Konya, Turkey.

According to a news release put out by U.S. Air Force, Strike Eagle aircraft were deployed to Turkey for participating in exercise Anatolian Eagle 19 alongside Turkish and other allied and partner air forces.

The training will focus on improving readiness and interoperability among participating units. Exercises like Anatolian Eagle enhance allies and partners ability to respond more effectively to regional crises and meet their own security needs. Multinational training also demonstrates U.S. commitment to collective defense and regional security.

It is worth noting that the relocation of the combat aircraft is taking place against the background of deteriorating relations between Turkey and the United States after the acquisition of the S-400 in Russia.