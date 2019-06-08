The U.S. Air Force has announced that EC-130H Compass Call electronic attack aircraft arrived at Krzesiny Air Base in Poland.

The EC-130H Compass Call is an airborne tactical weapon system that disrupts enemy command and control communications and limits adversary coordination essential for enemy force management. The Compass Call system employs offensive counter-information and electronic attack (or EA) capabilities in support of U.S. and Coalition tactical air, surface, and special operations forces.

According to a news release put out by U.S. Air Force, a EC-130H Compass Call, Airmen and support equipment have arrived at Krzesiny Air Base to participate in training with other U.S. aircraft and the Polish air force as part of an on-going series of military engagements. During this rotation, U.S. and Polish air forces will conduct training focused on maintaining joint readiness and enhancing interoperability.

The EC-130H and Airmen are deployed from the 55th Electronic Combat Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The EC-130H and crews will join F-16C fighter jets and Airmen deployed to Krzesiny from the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem AB, Germany.

This deployment has been fully coordinated with our NATO ally, Poland. The deployment of the EC-130H to Europe demonstrates U.S. commitment to allies and partners and to enhancing regional security.

Since it became operational in 1983, the EC-130H Compass Call has demonstrated its electronic combat power in tactical air operations around the world. Over its operational life, the aircraft has demonstrated a powerful effect on enemy command and control networks in multiple military operations including Kosovo, Haiti, Panama, Libya, Iraq, Serbia and Afghanistan.

The EC-130H, EA-6B or EA-18G, and F-16CJ, form the Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) triad. Programmed upgrades have expanded its mission by procuring a secondary EA capability against early warning and acquisition radars. The EC-130H continuously tests new capabilities and tactics to respond to emerging threats and requests from combatant commanders.