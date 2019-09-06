The U.S. Air Force deployed B-52 Stratofortress aircraft, Reserve Citizen Airmen and support equipment from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, to RAF Fairford, England.

B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, arrived at England, to participate in exercise Ample Strike 19, the U.K. Weapons School exercise Cobra Warrior, and NATO Days, according to a recent service news release.

The deployment also includes joint and allied training in the U.S. European Command theater to improve bomber interoperability.

Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with U.S. allies and partners in joint and coalition operations while demonstrating Air Force Reserve ability to provide combat-ready forces and total force integration to the combatant commands.

The B-52H Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions. The bomber is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet (15,166.6 meters). It can carry nuclear or precision guided conventional ordnance with worldwide precision navigation capability.

The U.S. Air Force website said that in a conventional conflict, the B-52 can perform strategic attack, close-air support, air interdiction, offensive counter-air and maritime operations.