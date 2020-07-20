U.S. Air Force deploys B-1B Lancer bombers to Guam

The Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs has announced that B-1B Lancer bombers assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron were deployed to Guam.

According to a recent service news release, approximately 170 members and two B-1s deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as part of a Bomber Task Force deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s continuing commitment to allies and partners in the region.

The Stripes reported that before arriving on Guam, the bombers conducted intercept training over the Sea of Japan with F-15J fighter jets belonging to the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force.

B-1s were last deployed to Guam in May when they flew in from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas.

This week, the U.S. officially rejected Chinese claims to a number of territories in the South China Sea.

Against the backdrop of worsening relations between the U.S. and China, U.S. nuclear carriers Ronald Reagan and Nimitz aircraft carrier groups have already conducted exercises in the South China Sea on July 4-5. They also involved a strategic bomber B-52H Stratofortress.