Raytheon Co., one of the world’s largest defense contractors, has been awarded a $10,6 million modification to previously awarded contract for the production of Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air missiles (AMRAAM) for the U.S. Air Force.

The modification, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, will provide for the production Air Force and Navy AMRAAM Lot 33 spares.

Work will be performed at Tucson, Arizona, with an expected completion date of March 31, 2022.

The AMRAAM missile is a versatile and proven weapon with operational flexibility in a wide variety of scenarios, including air-to-air and surface-launch engagements. In the surface launch role, it is the baseline weapon on the NASAMS launcher.

In the air-to-air role, no other missile compares to the AMRAAM missile. The weapon’s advanced active guidance section provides aircrew with a high degree of combat flexibility and lethality. Its mature seeker design allows it to quickly find targets in the most combat challenging environments.

Procured by 37 countries including the U.S., the combat-proven AMRAAM missile has been integrated onto the F-15, F-16, F/A-18, F-22, Typhoon, Gripen, Tornado and Harrier. The AIM-120C5 and AIM-120C7 missiles are fully integrated onto the F-35 and support the U.S. Marine Corps’ F-35B initial operational capability as the only air-to-air missile qualified on the F-35.