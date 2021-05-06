Thursday, May 6, 2021
type here...

U.S. Air Force confirms Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test failure

NewsAviationMissiles & Bombs
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Senior Airman Abbigayle Williams

The U.S. Air Force said Wednesday that a recent test of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile failed.

According to a press release issued May 5 by Air Force Global Strike Command an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, experienced a ground abort prior to launch.

“The cause of the ground abort is currently under investigation, and Air Force Global Strike Command is assessing the potential to reschedule the launch,” the statement said.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Also added that the Air Force adheres to strict protocols while performing operational test launches, only launching when all safety parameters with the test range and missile are met.

The test launch program helps the command evaluate the Minuteman III and gather data to keep the system effective.

The Minuteman is a strategic weapon system using a ballistic missile of intercontinental range. Missiles are dispersed in hardened silos to protect against attack and connected to an underground launch control center through a system of hardened cables. Launch crews, consisting of two officers, perform around-the-clock alert in the launch control center.

The current intercontinental ballistic missile force consists of 400 Minuteman III missiles located at the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren AFB, Wyo.; the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom AFB, Mont.; and the 91st Missile Wing at Minot AFB, N.D.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP