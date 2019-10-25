The U.S. Air Force has confirmed that F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets from the 494th Fighter Squadron arrived at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates.

The 494th FS “Panthers” deployed from the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, according to a recent service news release.

The Strike Eagles deployed to the Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility in support of ongoing operations to maintain air superiority, defend forces on the ground, enhance regional partnerships, and demonstrate a continued commitment to regional security and stability.

The jets join the diverse mix of aircraft at ADAB to include additional F-15E’s as well as F-35A Lightning IIs, KC-10 Extenders, E-3 Sentrys, and RQ-4 Global Hawks to support ongoing operations in the region.

The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. An array of avionics and electronics systems gives the F-15E the capability to fight at low altitude, day or night and in all weather.

The F-15 was the first U.S. operational aircraft whose engines’ thrust exceeded the plane’s loaded weight, permitting it to accelerate even while in vertical climb. Low-wing loading (the ratio of aircraft weight to its wing area) is a vital factor in maneuverability and, combined with the high thrust-to-weight ratio, enables the aircraft to turn tightly without losing airspeed.