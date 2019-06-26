The U.S. Air Force has conducted first-ever F-35 Lightning II wing removal and shipment via air transport.

According to a statement released by the Air Combat Command | Air Force Materiel Command, an F-35 Lightning II fighter jet was delivered by air into a C-17 Globemaster by 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron to Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

“The $200,000 four-year project culminated in the transport of the aircraft to Hill AFB, Utah. It will become the Air Force’s first F-35 aircraft battle damage trainer at Hill Air Force Base,” added in the statement.

The F-35 Lightning II’s family is comprised of three aircraft variants. The Air Force’s F-35A variant will complement its F-22A fleet and is expected to replace the air-to-ground attack capabilities of the F-16 and A-10. The Marine Corps’ F-35B variant will replace its F/A-18 and AV-8B aircraft. The Navy’s F-35C variant will complement its F/A-18E/F aircraft.

The F-35 is designed to provide the pilot with unsurpassed situational awareness, positive target identification and precision strike in all weather conditions. Mission systems integration and outstanding over-the-nose visibility features are designed to dramatically enhance pilot performance.