A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy strategic transport aircraft caught fire while landing at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, on Jul. 25.

The landing gear of transport aircraft reportedly caught fire after landing at the Wittman Regional Airport, during the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh air show.

“The C-5 Galaxy just arriving on Boeing Plaza had a small brake fire. The Oshkosh ARFF unit quickly extinguished the fire and there were no injuries. The airport operations crew are working to clean up any residual items,” reported at the statement of Wittman Airport.

No one was injured and the plane did not sustain any significant damage, according to officials at the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture fly-in convention.

According to Northwestern Media, the fire started in the plane’s wheel area while parked on the taxiway after landing. The fire was quickly doused by the airport fire team and volunteers at Boeing Plaza.

The C-5M Super Galaxy is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the Air Force inventory. Its primary mission is to transport cargo and personnel for the Department of Defense. The C-5M is a modernized version of the legacy C-5 designed and manufactured by Lockheed Martin.

Currently, the U.S. Air Force owns and operates 52 C-5B/C/M. They are stationed at Dover AFB, Delaware; Travis AFB, California; Lackland AFB, Texas; and Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts.