U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft caught fire on runway

A U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III transport aircraft caught fire on the runway at the Joint Base Charleston Friday afternoon.

In a release late Friday, Joint Base Charleston (JBC) said that there were no injuries following an incident involving an aircraft.

JBC officials did not specify what exactly happened on the plane, but said that an investigation is underway into the incident.

A video and photo have emerged on social media showing what appeared to be a C-17 airlifter on fire at the base on Friday afternoon.

This happened a little while ago in CHS. pic.twitter.com/VNxB4cxVpa — Ryan Spellman (@JustJettingThru) April 10, 2021

The C-17 Globemaster III is a military cargo aircraft designed to enter the airlift force. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. The aircraft can perform tactical airlift and airdrop missions and can transport litters and ambulatory patients during aeromedical evacuations.