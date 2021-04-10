Saturday, April 10, 2021
type here...

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft caught fire on runway

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Ryan Spellman

A U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III transport aircraft caught fire on the runway at the Joint Base Charleston Friday afternoon.

In a release late Friday, Joint Base Charleston (JBC) said that there were no injuries following an incident involving an aircraft.

JBC officials did not specify what exactly happened on the plane, but said that an investigation is underway into the incident.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

A video and photo have emerged on social media showing what appeared to be a C-17 airlifter on fire at the base on Friday afternoon.

The C-17 Globemaster III is a military cargo aircraft designed to enter the airlift force. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. The aircraft can perform tactical airlift and airdrop missions and can transport litters and ambulatory patients during aeromedical evacuations.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP