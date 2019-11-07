The United States Air Force has reported that its three B-52H Stratofortress heavy bombers from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., operating out of Royal Air Force Fairford, U.K., returned from flights in the Barents Sea region of the Arctic Circle.

“The flight included integration and interoperability training with the Norwegian Air Force, as well as maritime training with U.S. Navy P-8s assigned to Commander Task Force (CTF) 67 operating in the region,” according to a recent service news release.

In news release said that Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing are deployed to RAF Fairford to conduct training in a joint environment with partners and allies during this BTF rotation which began on October 10, 2019.

This deployment enhances global stability and security while enabling units to become familiar with the U.S. Air Forces Europe – U.S. Air Forces Africa area of responsibility. To preserve operational security, we will not confirm or discuss details of future operations.

The U.S. Air Force regularly deploys bomber aircraft to the European theater of operations. Training with joint partners, allied nations and other U.S. Air Force units contributes to our ready and postured forces and enables us to build enduring and strategic relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges.