Wednesday, March 17, 2021
type here...

U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers arrives in Portugal

NewsAviationPhoto
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar

The U.S. Air Force on Tuesday confirmed that its B-2 Spirit stealth bombers arrived at Lajes Field, Portugal, in support of upcoming Bomber Task Force missions.

Three B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, landed at Lajes Field on 16 March, according to a recent service news release.

Airmen from the 509th Bomb Wing will conduct a hot-pit refuel of the B-2s and a crew swap with engines running before the aircraft take off again to continue the mission. The B-2s will rely on the strategically located Lajes Field to perform these mission essential tasks during several upcoming Bomber Task Force sorties.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“These missions will add even more depth to this already historic Bomber Task Force iteration,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander. “B-2s joining the B-1s in theater offers unique opportunities to advance our readiness as we continue to work with and learn from our allies.”

Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate U.S. commitment to the collective defense of the NATO alliance and are a visible demonstration of the U.S. capability of extended deterrence.

Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar

Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Avatar
Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP