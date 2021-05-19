U.S. Air Force awards new contract to Northrop Grumman for RQ-4 surveillance drone

The U.S. Air Force has awarded the multi-billion dollar contract for the Global Hawk unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), according to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements.

The contract, from U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Center and announced on Tuesday, is valued at more than $75,5 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, the contractor will provide multi-country aircrew and maintenance training consisting of program management support, courseware modification and development, pilot training, sensor operator training, and airframe and ground maintenance training to support the U.S. government and Air Force Security Assistance Training international partners’ mission objectives.

Also noted that Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds will be obligated at the time of task order award.

The Global Hawk serves as a high-altitude, long-endurance, remotely piloted and unarmed, aerial reconnaissance system. The aircraft is designed to provide persistent, day and night, high-resolution, all-weather imagery of large geographic areas with an array of integrated sensors and cameras.

In addition to supporting intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) requirements, the Global Hawk can be used for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. One of its most notable missions was in support of the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts during Operation Tomodachi after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.