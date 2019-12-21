The top-grossing defense firm in the world, Lockheed Martin has been awarded a modification to a previously awarded contract for work on F-22 Raptor sustainment, according to a statement issued Friday by U.S. Department of Defense.

The contract modification, from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, is valued $7 billion.

The deal funds provide for the exercise of an option for an additional five year ordering period for comprehensive F-22 air vehicle sustainment.

Work will be performed at five operational bases: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada; Tyndall AFB, Florida; Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia; and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; and at six support locations: Edwards AFB, California; Palmdale, California; Hill AFB, Utah; Tinker AFB, Oklahoma; Sheppard AFB, Texas; and Warner Robins AFB, Georgia; as well as at other potential stateside and overseas locations, combat deployment and en-route support bases, potential locations through depot partnering agreements and system program office locations and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2032.

The fifth-generation fighter, a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force, is designed to project air dominance, rapidly and at great distances and defeat threats attempting to deny access to U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps. The F-22 cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft.

The F-22 Raptor’s combination of stealth, supercruise capability, maneuverability and integrated avionics, coupled with improved supportability, represents an exponential leap in warfighting capabilities from previous generations of fighters. The Raptor performs both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions allowing full realization of operational concepts vital to the 21st century Air Force.