U.S. Air Force awards Haight Bey with $35M contract for tactical weather stations

The U.S. Department of Defense said Monday that Utah-based Haight Bey & Associates won $35,8 million for AN/TMQ-53 automated weather station contractor logistics support.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements, the Haight Bey & Associates was awarded a contract from the U.S. Aerospace Management Systems Division for AN/TMQ-53 Tactical Meteorological Observing System (TMOS).

The TMQ-53 is a portable, automated weather station that can take observations in up to one minute intervals, enabling flying missions around the world.

The AN/TMQ-53 collects weather data, that includes wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, cloud height, precipitation and lightning.

The data it produces can be utilized by a weather observer in the field or by the Air Force Weather community using satellite communications.

This contract provides spares, repairs, obsolescence management, engineering change proposals and special projects in support of the TMQ-53 system. Work will be performed in West Haven, Utah, and is expected to be completed July 2027. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $578,060 are being obligated with the first delivery order at the time of contract award.