U.S. defense contractor Raytheon has won a contract valued at as much as $355,5 million for new high-speed anti-radiation missiles.

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $355,493,640 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for AGM-88B High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM)/Replacement Exchange In-Kind (REIK) for HARM Control Section Modification (HCSM).

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, this contract provides for the refurbishment of live AGM-88Bs and conversion of AGM-88B into Captive Air Training Missiles (CATM-88B) for approved Foreign Military Sales countries.

This contract involves foreign military sales to Qatar, Taiwan, and Bahrain.

Work will be performed in Tuscon, Arizona, and is expected to be complete by 2027.

The AGM-88 HARM or high-speed anti-radiation missile, is an air-to-surface tactical missile designed to seek and destroy enemy radar-equipped air defense systems.

The AGM-88 can detect, attack and destroy a target with minimum aircrew input. The proportional guidance system that hones in on enemy radar emissions has a fixed antenna and seeker head in the missile nose. A smokeless, solid-propellant, dual-thrust rocket motor propels the missile.