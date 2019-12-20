The U.S. Department of Defense has announced that Raytheon Missile Systems has been awarded a $47,7 million contract for infrared Maverick units.

The deal funds the purchase of a 95 infrared guidance system for AGM-65 Maverick tactical, air-to-surface guided missile. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 19, 2023.

The Maverick missile is designed for close air support, interdiction and defense suppression mission. It provides stand-off capability and high probability of strike against a wide range of tactical targets, including armor, air defenses, ships, transportation equipment and fuel storage facilities.

The company’s website said the AGM-65 Maverick is a precision-attack missile for the air, naval and marine forces of 30 countries. Maverick is certified for use on more than 25 aircraft, including helicopters, fighters, attack and patrol aircraft. More than 69,000 missiles have been produced to date, and more than 6,000 have been used in combat, with 93 percent accuracy.

Maverick configurations are based on three seekers — television, infrared and laser — and two warhead sizes. The missile’s guidance software provides attack capability around-the-clock against fixed high-value targets, high-speed moving and maneuvering armored vehicles, ships and fast boats, and targets of opportunity. Targets of opportunity provide all-altitude point-and-shoot flexibility ideally suited for time-critical strike in urban close air support and maritime operations.

The guidance system also allows man-in-the-loop lock-on before launch. Its guidance is accurate to within one meter, which greatly reduces the possibility of collateral damage during urban close air support.

The missile is modular, which allows it to be equipped with different guidance packages and warheads. It can carry two types of warheads: a heavy-weight warhead and a light-weight warhead. The heavy-weight version can penetrate the target before detonating and has delayed fuse setting options. Both of the warheads have contact sensors in the nose of the missile.