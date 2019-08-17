Aerospace giant Raytheon was awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) for 469 Laser Maverick units.

The contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is worth more than $47 million and provides for the manufacture and delivery of 469 each Laser Maverick units.

“Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona,” said in the Department of Defense, also adding that ” The work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2021.”

The Raytheon ‘s website said the Maverick is a precision-attack missile for the air, naval and marine forces of 30 countries. Maverick is certified for use on more than 25 aircraft, including helicopters, fighters, attack and patrol aircraft. More than 69,000 missiles have been produced to date, and more than 6,000 have been used in combat, with 93 percent accuracy.

The missile’s guidance software provides attack capability around-the-clock against fixed high-value targets, high-speed moving and maneuvering armored vehicles, ships and fast boats, and targets of opportunity. Targets of opportunity provide all-altitude point-and-shoot flexibility ideally suited for time-critical strike in urban close air support and maritime operations.

The guidance system also allows man-in-the-loop lock-on before launch. Its guidance is accurate to within one meter, which greatly reduces the possibility of collateral damage during urban close air support.