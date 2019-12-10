The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Monday an agreement with Korean Air Lines Co Ltd for support of A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft that are stationed in South Korea.

The DoD has contracted the Aerospace Division of Korean Air Lines, a Korea-based company mainly engaged in the air transportation business, to provide depot support for A-10 aircraft assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron and 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron from Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea.

Under the contract, that worth more than $213 million, work will be performed in Buson, South Korea, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2029.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.

The A-10 Thunderbolt II has excellent maneuverability at low airspeeds and altitude and is a highly accurate and survivable weapons-delivery platform. The aircraft can loiter near battle areas for extended periods of time and operate in low ceiling and visibility conditions. The wide combat radius and short takeoff and landing capability permit operations in and out of locations near front lines. Using night vision goggles, A-10 pilots can conduct their missions during darkness.

The U.S. Air Force introduced the A-10 in 1976 as a close air support aircraft. It is heavily armed, with one 30mm GAU-8/A seven-barrel Gatling gun and up to 7,200kg (16,000lb) of mixed ordnance, according to Boeing.