Sunday, December 20, 2020
U.S. Air Force awards contract to Boeing for B-1, B-52 engineering services

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Senior Airman Tristan Day

The U.S. Department of Defense has contracted American plane-maker Boeing for engineering work on B-1B Lancer and B-52H Stratofortress strategic bomber aircraft.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements, Aerospace giant Boeing was awarded a modification to contract from the U.S. Air Force for B-1 and B-52 bomber engineering services.

The deal worth almost $400 million and covers recurring and non-recurring engineering services on the B-1 Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress long-range bombers.

“This modification is for recurring and non-recurring engineering services to B-1 and B-52 aircraft,” DoD said in its announcement. “Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; Edwards AFB, California; Barksdale AFB, Louisiana; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2022.”

The B-52 and B-1 bombers primarily provide the United States with immediate nuclear and conventional global strike capability. Due to its high mission-capable rate, large payload, long range, persistence and ability to employ both nuclear and conventional precision standoff weapons, the B-52 and B-1 continues to be a critical contributor to the U.S. National Security Strategy.

The Lancer and Stratofortress bombers were built during the Cold War, but continuous upgrade provides 21st-century digital capabilities that give the bombers the agility and flexibility needed for the modern battlefield.

