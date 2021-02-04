U.S. Air Force awards $97M contract for next generation cyber technology

The U.S. Air Force has awarded the multi-million dollar contract for research and development of next generation cyber technology to Invictus International Consulting.

The contract, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense (DOD), is worth more than $97,9 million.

Within the contract, Invictus will provide for research and development of capabilities in modeling, simulation and testing cyber technologies across the full spectrum of cyber operations to aid the Air Force and the Department of Defense.

Research and further development will provide the Air Force and DOD with next generation cyber tools and technologies that enhance cyber resiliency and can be rapidly transitioned and integrated to support Cyber Mission Forces.

Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia, and is expected to be completed Feb. 3, 2025.