Thursday, February 4, 2021
type here...

U.S. Air Force awards $97M contract for next generation cyber technology

NewsAviation
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Joseph Eddins

The U.S. Air Force has awarded the multi-million dollar contract for research and development of next generation cyber technology to Invictus International Consulting.

The contract, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense (DOD), is worth more than $97,9 million.

Within the contract, Invictus will provide for research and development of capabilities in modeling, simulation and testing cyber technologies across the full spectrum of cyber operations to aid the Air Force and the Department of Defense.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Research and further development will provide the Air Force and DOD with next generation cyber tools and technologies that enhance cyber resiliency and can be rapidly transitioned and integrated to support Cyber Mission Forces.

Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia, and is expected to be completed Feb. 3, 2025.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Avatar
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP