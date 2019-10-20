The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Friday an agreement worth about $6,4 billion for Combat Air Force contracted air support operations.

The DoD has contracted seven companies to provide complete contracted air support services for realistic and challenging advanced adversary air threats and close air support threats.

The companies are Air USA of New Mexico, ATAC of Newport News, Blue Air Training of Las Vegas, Coastal Defense of Pennsylvania, Draken International of Lakeland, Tactical Air Support of Reno, and Top Aces of Mesa.

“Work will be performed in multiple locations across the Combat Air Force and provide complete services including, but not limited to: aircraft, unmanned aircraft systems, aircraft systems support, pilots, aircraft maintenance, support equipment, in addition to program, quality, and contract management to meet military requirements and is expected to be completed by Oct. 29, 2024,” a service news release states.

Seven companies will provide airborne adversary support, close air support, flight training, threat simulation, electronic warfare support, aerial refueling, research, testing, as well as other missions uniquely suited to their fleet of aircraft.

Companies’ support provided will consist of the replication of realistic threats for various air-to-air mission sets ranging from basic fundamentals to complex employment exercises.