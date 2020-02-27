Spacecraft builder Sierra Nevada Corporation on Wednesday had got a $128,9 million order for delivering light attack aircraft to the U.S. Air Force.

The contract, announced by the Department of Defense, provides for two light attack aircraft with associated contractor support and sparing.

Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 23, 2024.

Designed to operate in high temperatures and in extremely rugged terrain, the light attack aircraft is a highly maneuverable fourth-generation weapons system capable of delivering precision guided munitions.

The light attack effort supports U.S.’s defense strategy to counter violent extremism on a global scale, alongside allies and partners. A light attack capability could sustain competence in irregular warfare, maximize capability from financial investment, and harness existing, innovative technologies. A light attack aircraft option not only offers additional value and flexibility, but also accelerates modernization of current and potential partner forces who do not require advanced fighter aircraft.