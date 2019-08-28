The U.S. Air Force has announced on Tuesday deployment of B-2 Spirit stealth bomber aircraft to Europe.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, a Bomber Task Force deployment of B-2 Spirit stealth bomber aircraft, Airmen and support equipment from the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, have arrived in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility for a deployment to conduct theater integration and flying training.

“The aircraft will operate out of RAF Fairford, England. The deployment of strategic bombers to the U.K. helps exercise RAF Fairford as U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s forward operating location for bombers,” according to a news release.

Air Force officials said that the B-2’s deployment also includes joint and allied training in Europe to improve bomber interoperability.

”Training with partners, allied nations and other U.S. Air Force units contributes to our readiness and enables us to build enduring and strategic relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges,” the Air Force said Aug. 27.

The B-2 Spirit is a multi-role bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. A dramatic leap forward in technology, the bomber represents a major milestone in the U.S. bomber modernization program. The B-2 brings massive firepower to bear, in a short time, anywhere on the globe through previously impenetrable defenses.