U-2 tactical reconnaissance aircraft, assigned to 5th Reconnaissance Squadron (5 RS), part of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, have returned to Osan Air Base in South Korea.

Lockheed U-2 ultra high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft returned from Japan after a mystery and unusually long tour, that had been spending 40 days.

“Four U-2s returned to Osan Air Base today after being temporarily deployed at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa since Jan. 23,” Chosun news agency quoted a government official. “They collected intelligence about North Korea from there while participating in the U.S. military’s intelligence activities across East Asia.”

It is worth noting that this is one of the most lengthy tours of the aircraft during which they were not involved in the exercises or maneuvers.

The 5th Reconnaissance Squadron operates unique Lockheed U-2 aircraft conducting day-and-night, all-weather reconnaissance and surveillance missions. It carries out missions for U.S. Forces Korea, United States Pacific Command, Air Combat Command, along with other national authorities through the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The U-2, commonly known as Dragon Lady, delivers critical imagery and signals intelligence to decision makers throughout all phases of conflict, including peacetime indications and warnings, low-intensity conflict, and large-scale hostilities.