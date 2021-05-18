Two U.S. Navy training aircraft collide in mid-air in Texas

The Chief of Naval Air Training has confirmed that two T-45 Goshawk training aircraft from Training Squadron 22 collided in mid-air in Ricardo, Texas, at approximately 11:00 CST Monday.

“One aircraft was able to safely land at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, and the other aircraft’s instructor and student pilot safely ejected about nine miles south of Kingsville in Ricardo, Texas,” said in a statement.

Also added that one pilot was taken to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Kleberg for minor injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation and the U.S. Navy is cooperating fully with local authorities.

In addition, earlier in March 2021, a Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft crashed approximately 3 miles northeast of Naval Outlying Field Orange Grove, Texas.

The two occupants, an instructor and a student, safely ejected from the aircraft and reported minor injuries. They were transported to a local medical treatment facility for evaluation.

The T-45 Goshawk is the U.S. Navy variant of the British Aerospace Hawk aircraft. It is a tandem-seat, carrier capable aircraft used for intermediate and advanced portions of the tactical strike pilot training pipeline as well as advanced stages of naval flight officer training.