Two German air force Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets collided on Monday north of lake Fleezen.

Bundeswehr spokesperson confirmed that two fighters collided midair and crashed in a mid-air collision over Waren, Müritz region, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

Also added that military aircraft crashed in the north of the country during a training exercise.

There were forest fires and a large contingent of rescuers at the scene of the accident.

According to media reports pilots missing after two Eurofighter Typhoon jets crash.

Police, meanwhile, have warned people not to handle the debris caused by the smash.

They stressed this can be very dangerous.