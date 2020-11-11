Wednesday, November 11, 2020
type here...

Turkey unveils advanced version of Bayraktar drones with satellite link system

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Baykar

Turkish defense contractor Baykar has posted a new photo from its facility that appears to show a new version of Bayraktar TB2 medium altitude long endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle.

The image, released at Baykar’s official Twitter account, showing an advanced version of combat drone with a satellite link system for remote control.

According to local sources, the new version of the combat drone with satellite communication capabilities called the Bayraktar TB2S (Satellite).

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

It is expected that the new Bayraktar TB2S will be remotely controlled via the satellite link by pilots on the ground, which significantly increases the range of the drone compared to using a radio channel.

The new broadband satellite communication system reportedly developed by Turkey’s CTech company to transfer data with speed exceeding 20 megabits per second (Mbps) to the ground control station.

The systems will allow dozens of unmanned combat aerial vehicle operations to be performed simultaneously.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

SIGN UP