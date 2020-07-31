Friday, July 31, 2020
Turkey deploys F-16 fighter jets to Azerbaijan

Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
On Friday, the Ministry Of Defense Of Azerbaijan has reported that F-16 fighter aircraft of the Turkish Air Force arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the “TurAz Qartalı-2020” Joint Exercises.

“At the beginning of the ceremony, the National Anthems of both states were performed, a memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Shehids (martyrs) who sacrifised their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of our country was honored with observing a minute of silence,” the Ministry Of Defense said in a statement.

Speakers at the event noted the importance of conducting exercises in Azerbaijan and wished the participants success in performing combat aviation flights.


According to Turkish state media, the military activities, involving jets and helicopters, will continue in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh until on Aug. 10.

Ground exercises are scheduled to be held in Baku and Nakhchivan starting Aug. 1 until Aug. 5, with artillery, armored vehicles and mortars striking simulated targets.

On July 29, the Turkish Armed Forces also deployed T129 attack helicopters to Azerbaijan.

