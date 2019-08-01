MV-22 Osprey vertical take-off and landing tiltrotor aircraft attached to Marine Helicopter Squadron One, commonly known as President’s escort, opened the baseball game with a flyover at the Nationals Park, Washington D.C., on 30 July.

The flyover was conducted during the National Anthem during the Washington Nationals versus Atlanta Braves baseball game.

Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) is a United States Marine Corps helicopter squadron responsible for the transportation of the President of the United States, Vice President, Heads of States, DOD Officials and other VIPs as directed by the Marine Corps and White House Military Office (WHMO).

According to their website, Marine Helicopter Squadron One, the unit responsible for presidential, rotary transport.

The Bell Boeing Osprey is a joint service, multirole combat aircraft that uses tiltrotor technology to combine the vertical performance of a helicopter with the speed and range of a fixed-wing aircraft. With its nacelles and rotors in vertical position, it can take off, land and hover like a helicopter. Once airborne, its nacelles can be rotated to transition the aircraft to a turboprop airplane capable of high-speed, high-altitude flight.

The Marine Corps MV-22 is a specialized derivative of the V-22 Osprey designed specifically for Marine Helicopter Squadron One, the air transportation unit charged with shuttling the President and top administration officials around the world.