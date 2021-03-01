Top 5: best-looking modern fighter jets

Modern high-performance fighters have undoubtedly wild design that stands out against business jets and airliners. What are the 5 nicest fighter aircraft in the world?

We asked our readers to vote for their favorite fighter jets and they chose the Top 5 most handsome fighter aircraft.

In that spirit, here’s our readers’ list of the top 5 nicest fighter jets in the world.

Our readers put Eurofighter Typhoon in fifth place with 5% of their votes. It is a European twin-engine, canard delta wing, multirole fighter developed by a consortium of Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo that conducts the majority of the project through a joint holding company, Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH.

Eurofighter Typhoon is built on the strength of 4 European nations: UK; Germany; Italy and Spain, and their leading aerospace and defense companies.

The aircraft provides 24/7 protection of the skies over Europe and its multi-role capabilities have been proven in global deployed operations. It was designed to be, and is being, continuously developed to meet the known threats of today and the emerging threats of tomorrow.

At the fourth place with 12 percent of the votes was the legendary American fighter F-15 Eagle.

The F-15 Eagle has been the U.S. Air Force’s primary fighter jet aircraft and intercepts platform for decades. Today’s, the F-15 offers the world’s most advanced technologies and delivers more payload to the fight, more speed to target and more range than any fighter in the world.

The F-15 is an affordable, low-risk solution that maintains capacity and adds capability to the U.S. Air Force while preserving the Air Superiority and Homeland Defense missions. With more speed, more range and more payload, the undefeated F-15 is combat ready today.

A French Dassault Rafale fighter gained 13 percent of the vote and went up to the third position.

Rafale is a twin-engine combat aircraft manufactured by Dassault Aviation and is capable of carrying out a wide range of short and long-range missions. It can be used to perform ground and sea attacks, reconnaissance, high-accuracy strikes and nuclear strike deterrence.

The aircraft was developed for the French Navy and French Air Force.

The Air Force single-seat Rafale C, the Air Force two-seat Rafale B, and the Navy single-seat Rafale M feature maximum airframe and equipment commonality, and very similar mission capabilities.

It is slated to be the French armed forces prime combat aircraft until 2050 at least.

The advanced version of the Soviet-era Su-27 fighter, called the Su-35, scrambled to second place with 14 percent.

The Su-35 is designed for intercepting and destroying all classes of aerial targets in ranged and close air engagements, fighting for air superiority as well as hitting ground and sea-surface targets including troops and ground infrastructure covered by anti-aircraft weapons and located at a considerable distance from its base airfield.

The Sukhoi Su-35S carries a 30mm cannon, has 12 hard points and can detect targets at more than 400 kilometers, while its radar can track up to 30 targets simultaneously. The fighter has range in excess of 3,500 kilometers without refueling.

The F-22 Raptor became the leader with a huge margin of 40%. The U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor’s unique combination of stealth, speed, agility, and situational awareness, combined with lethal long-range air-to-air and air-to-ground weaponry, makes it the best air dominance fighter in the world.

The F-22’s ability to collect and share tactical information with friendly assets enables U.S. and allied forces to engage targets with unmatched battlespace awareness. The Raptor makes other coalition aircraft more survivable.

The F-22 is the world’s most dominant fighter and now the nicest fighter jets in the world.