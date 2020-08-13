Three U.S. Air Force B-2 stealth bombers deploy to Diego Garcia

The U.S. Air Force on Wednesday confirmed that it deployed three B-2 stealth bombers from the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri to Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia to support Pacific Air Forces’ Bomber Task Force missions.

The 29-hour sortie demonstrated continued U.S. commitment to allies and partners by showcasing their ability to deliver lethal, ready, long-range strike options to Geographic Combatant Commanders anytime, anywhere, according to a recent service news release.

“We are excited to return to this important location. [Diego Garcia] puts the “INDO” in INDOPACOM,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Conant, BTF commander. “This Bomber Task Force is our National Defense Strategy in action. We are sharpening our lethality while strengthening relationships with key allies, partners, and our sister-service teammates. Despite a global pandemic, the Airmen of Whiteman Air Force Base and Air Force Global Strike Command stand ready to support INDOPACOM and the Department of Defense in achieving our Nation’s strategic objectives.”



- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -



U.S. Strategic Command routinely conducts BTF operations across the globe.

The last B-2 Spirit BTF deployed to INDOPACOM was in January 2019 from the 393rd Bomb Squadron from Whiteman AFB. Three B-2 Spirits and approximately 200 Airmen deployed to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

During that BTF deployment, the B-2s flew 27 sorties for a total of 171 hours in multiple local and long-duration missions, conducted hot-pit refueling training and accomplished eight integrated sorties with the Hawaii Air National Guard’s 199th Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptors.