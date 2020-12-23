Thirteenth Japanese C-2 transport aircraft undertakes maiden flight

Yesterday, another Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-2 transport aircraft has successfully completed its first flight after coming off the production line.

According to the Twitter account of tail spotter RF, the new-build C-2 aircraft, with the serial number 213, has launched on its maiden flight on 22 December at the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Flight Test Center, based at Gifu Air Field.

The Kawasaki C-2 transport aircraft featuring the registration number 213 is the thirteenth aircraft of this type in the Japanese Air Force fleet.

The first serial production aircraft was delivered to the JASDF in June 2016. The first flight of the third prototype took place in May 2016. Since that time built 6 new aircraft.

According to Kawasaki Heavy Industries, the C-2 is used in tactical situations for playing various roles such as international cooperation and emergency aid operations.

The aircraft can transport troops, drop supplies and undertake medical evacuation during the day and night, even in hostile environments. A total of 40 aircraft are planned to be delivered.