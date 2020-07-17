Friday, July 17, 2020
type here...

Third NATO-owned Phoenix unmanned aircraft arrives in Italy

NewsAviation
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Falk Plankenhorn

Recommended

Aviation

Legendary U-2 Dragon Lady supports U.S, NATO objectives in Europe

A U-2 Dragon Lady, a high altitude reconnaissance aircraft operated by the United States Air Force currently deployed to Royal Air Force (RAF) station in Gloucestershire,...
View Post
Maritime Security

NATO Forces return to Black Sea for the second time this year

NATO Maritime Command has announced that standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) and Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group Two (SNMCMG2) units have entered the...
View Post
News

NATO exercises with Tunisian Navy in the Mediterranean

Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) ships and Tunisian Navy vessels performed a passing exercise in the Western Mediterranean Sea on 22 June 2020. The...
View Post
Aviation

U.S. Air Force releases incredible footage shows Elephant Walk at Aviano Air Base

The  U.S. Air Force has released incredible footage showing aircraft and vehicles assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing line the runway during an elephant...
View Post
Maritime Security

NATO launches massive maritime-focused exercise close to Russia

NATO has launched a massive maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, close to Russia. Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) and Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures...
View Post
Subscribe

NATO’s third unmanned aircraft, called the RQ-4D Phoenix, has arrived at an alliance base in southern Italy, according to Allied Air Command Public Affairs Office.

The third of five Alliance Ground Surveillance drones arrived at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily on Wednesday, after completing a 22-hour test flight from Palmdale, Calif., a statement said.

“The Ferry Flight of aircraft NATO-03 from California to Sicily is a significant milestone in the Alliance Ground Surveillance procurement Programme, Brigadier General Volker Samanns, the General Manager of the NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Management Agency said. “Having now three Phoenix aircraft in Sigonella gives the NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Management Agency more flexibility in working test and verification issues, by simultaneously providing the equipment for familiarization and training”, he added.

- Advertisement -

This latest crossing of the Atlantic from California to Italy was entirely controlled by pilots at the Alliance Ground Surveillance Force’s Main Operating Base in Sigonella, in the same manner as the ferry flight of the first and second Alliance Ground Surveillance aircraft in the end of 2019.The Phoenix took off on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 from Edwards Air Force Base in California in the United States at 07:47 local time and landed at Sigonella around 21.8 hours later. The aircraft is now scheduled to undergo a system level performance verification phase before being officially handed over to the NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Force.

Once all five aircraft have arrived at the Alliance Ground Surveillance Main Operating Base in Sigonella by the end of 2020, NATO’s collectively owned and operated Alliance Ground Surveillance system will provide a unique state-of-the-art capability procured by 15 Allies and shared with all 30 Alliance members.

The entire Alliance Ground Surveillance system is a custom-made system uniquely adapted to NATO requirements and specifically designed to meet the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance requirements identified by the North Atlantic Council and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

The NATO RQ-4D aircraft is based on the U.S. Air Force wide area surveillance Global Hawk. It has been uniquely adapted to NATO requirements and will provide NATO state-of-the-art intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability. This includes protecting ground troops, civilian populations and international borders in peacetime, times of conflict and for humanitarian missions during natural disasters.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Related News

Army

First U.S. Army Bradley fighting vehicles arrives in Poland

U.S. Army Bradley fighting vehicles have arrived in Poland, according to the Baltic Security. "First U.S. Army of United States E-HETs carrying Bradley fighting vehicles...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army orders new generation airburst ammunition for Strykers

The U.S. Army has selected a new generation 30mm airburst ammunition for the up-gunned Stryker Brigade Combat Team fleets. U.S. defense company NG announced on...
Read more
Army

AM General receives $44 million for Humvee diesel engines

The U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime has contracted AM General for High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicle diesel engines with containers. The contract, announced...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army decided to mount active protection system on Abrams tanks

The U.S. Army has announced on 10 July that it is decided to mount Trophy active protection system on Abrams tanks which will deploy...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine