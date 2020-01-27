The U.S. Navy announced on Saturday that the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group transits the Pacific Ocean.

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific, according to a recent service news release.

Providing maritime security and maintaining freedom of the seas in accordance with international law and customs, the ships and units will operate with international partners and allies to promote regional stability and prosperity.

Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9 commander Stu Baker said: “The US Navy carrier strike group serves as the centrepiece of deterrence, providing our national command authority with flexible deterrent options and a visible forward presence.

“The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group trained hard, performed well, and is now ready to execute whatever missions we are assigned.”

The flagship, the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) is one of 12 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers in the U.S. Navy. It’s over 1,000 feet long, weighs 100,000 tons and can launch and recover 100 combat flights every day.

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is the fourth Nimitz-class nuclear powered aircraft carrier in the United States Navy. She is named in honor of Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States. She is the fourth ship named in honor of Theodore Roosevelt, three bearing his full name and a fourth with just his last name.

In addition to the aircraft carrier, the group includes guided-missile destroyers, a cruiser and a carrier air wing. It last deployed for seven months in 2017.