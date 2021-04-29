Textron Systems unveils prototype of new armed reconnaissance vehicle

For the first time ever, aerospace defense giant Textron Systems has unveiled its prototype of a new armed reconnaissance vehicle, named the Cottonmouth, designed for the U.S. Marine Corps Light Armored Vehicle replacement competition.

The Cottonmouth is a purpose-built vehicle proposed for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) program. It is an armored reconnaissance and combat vehicle that could provide Marine Corps with transformational sensor, communications and combat capabilities to collect and communicate information, while integrating robotics and artificial intelligence technologies in manned-unmanned teams.

As noted by the company, purpose-built for the United States Marine Corps Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) program, the new Cottonmouth ARV is a recon vehicle to be feared.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“A force-multiplier armed to the fangs with advanced full-spectrum reconnaissance and surveillance sensors, it’s expertly designed to defeat threats beyond line of sight and comes complete with cutting-edge technologies that will keep adversaries up at night,” the company said in news release.

Textron Systems says the vehicle designed to defeat threats beyond the line of sight.

“Amphibious mobility, unrivaled versatility and electronic warfare capabilities define a vehicle that is adaptable, stealthy and thrives wherever enemies hide,” the company added.

It’s also important to note that Textron unveiled Cottonmouth ARV that was equipped with Kongsberg RS4-J remote weapon station.

In addition, earlier in September 2019, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) has announced that it sponsoring research to develop the next-generation Armored Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV), in preparation to replace current fleet of ageing combat vehicles.

Since the 1980s, the LAV has supported Marine Air-Ground Task Force missions on the battlefield. While the LAV remains operationally effective, the life cycle of this system is set to expire in the mid-2030s. The Corps aims to replace the vehicle before then.

In 2019, ONR awarded contracts to General Dynamics Land Systems and SAIC defense companies to design, fabricate and test full-scale technology-demonstration vehicles.