Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Textron Systems continue CUSV unmanned surface ship tests

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Textron Systems

Textron Systems, a unit of Textron, announced that it is currently performing a series of tests on its unmanned surface ship, called the Common Unmanned Surface Vessel.

“While undergoing testing in Florida, our Common Unmanned Surface Vehicle (CUSV) and Ship-to-Shore Connector (SSC) continue to demonstrate their cutting-edge capabilities designed to support the needs of our warfighters,” the company said on Facebook.

The CUSV is a fourth-generation Unmanned Surface Vehicle developed by Textron Systems and AAI Unmanned Aircraft Systems with the support of Maritime Applied Physics Corp (MAPC).

According to the company’s website, the CUSV system continues to feature the maritime version of Textron’s proven, common command-and-control system — a trusted system that has successfully supported unmanned aircraft during more than one million flight hours.

“Whether in a mine sweeping and neutralization role; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR); harbor security; monitoring or protection, our fourth-generation CUSV is a mature, multi-mission and multi-payload capable vehicle with significant in-water experience,” said the company.

Executive Editor

