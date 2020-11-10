Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Textron Systems’ Aerosonde drone fleet surpasses 500000 flight hours milestone

NewsAviation
By Colton Jones
Photo courtesy of Textron Systems

Textron Systems has announced that the overall Aerosonde small Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) fleet has achieved 500,000 flight hours across global operations.

“We are proud to achieve 500,000+ hours in combat-proven flight with the Aerosonde Small Unmanned Aircraft System family of products,” the company said in a Twitter post Monday.

Also added that the Aerosonde continues to be a leader in the Group II UAS space for both land- and sea-based operations.

Capable of 15 hours of flight time, the Aerosonde is highly portable and boasts outstanding optics at high altitudes. It is a relatively quiet aircraft, as is necessary for its surveillance mission.

As noted by the company, the Aerosonde UAS is designed for expeditionary land- and sea-based operations and equipped for simultaneous day/night full-motion video, communications relay, signals intelligence.

With an easy-to-use launch and recovery trailer for constrained land and shipboard operations, Textron’s Aerosonde system is ready to go in any environment.

Executive Editor

