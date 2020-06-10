Friday, June 12, 2020

Taiwan’s new advanced jet trainer completes first flight

The Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF), as Taiwan’s air force is formally known, today conducted a productive and successful first flight of the newest advanced jet training aircraft.

On 10 June, the AJT, named Yung Yin or “Brave Eagle,” took off from Ching Chuan Kang Air Base around 9 a.m. accompanied by two F-CK-1D Ching-Kuo fighter jets and kept its landing gear down the entire flight before landing successfully.

According to Central News Agency (CNA), Wednesday’s test was the first of three days of tests being conducted by the Air Force before an official test flight is held on June 22 at the air base.

Taiwan’s Air Force has previously said the AJT has already cleared the required pre-flight dynamic and static tests, enabling the test flight to be conducted sometime later this month.

Scramble Magazine said the new, dual engined aircraft, was noted first on 2 June 2020 at Ching Chuan Kang AFB performing taxi tests. AIDC plans to deliver 66 AT-5s to the Chung-Hua Min Guo Kong Jun (Republic of China Air Force) by 2026 to replace the AT-3s, which the air force plans to retire.

